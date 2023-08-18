Skip to Content
News

3 things to do this weekend

By
today at 7:09 AM
Published 7:22 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fair season comes to a close in Madison County and Ucon is celebrating founders' day, here are three things you can do this weekend.

  1. The 12th Annual gate City Brewfest takes place tomorrow, Aug. 19, in Pocatello.

    The festival will be held at Lookout Point from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. giving people the chance to try some of the best craft brews from around the country.

    Tickets are $30 if you buy them in advance and $35 at the door. You can purchase your tickets here
  2. The city of Ucon is celebrating its Founder's Day tomorrow Aug. 19

    Celebrations begin with a morning 5k and the start of the cook off at 7 a.m.

    At 9:30 a.m. there will be a parade on 109th N

    Then from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. there will be a craft show, food trucks and the 3rd Annual Car Show.

    The cook off dinner will be held at 5 p.m. and is $5 per person or $20 per family. The evening will end with live music until 7:30 p.m.
  3. The Madison County Fair wraps up this weekend. Fair goers will have until tomorrow, Aug. 19, to enjoy rides, fair food and live entertainment.

    Tonight, there will be Crazy 8 Races from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

    Tomorrow the fun continues with WHR Arena-Cross show from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.



Article Topic Follows: News
beer
fair
festival
madison county
music
pocatello
things to do

Jump to comments ↓

Conner Nuckols

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content