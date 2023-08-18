3 things to do this weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fair season comes to a close in Madison County and Ucon is celebrating founders' day, here are three things you can do this weekend.
- The 12th Annual gate City Brewfest takes place tomorrow, Aug. 19, in Pocatello.
The festival will be held at Lookout Point from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. giving people the chance to try some of the best craft brews from around the country.
Tickets are $30 if you buy them in advance and $35 at the door. You can purchase your tickets here
- The city of Ucon is celebrating its Founder's Day tomorrow Aug. 19
Celebrations begin with a morning 5k and the start of the cook off at 7 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m. there will be a parade on 109th N
Then from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. there will be a craft show, food trucks and the 3rd Annual Car Show.
The cook off dinner will be held at 5 p.m. and is $5 per person or $20 per family. The evening will end with live music until 7:30 p.m.
- The Madison County Fair wraps up this weekend. Fair goers will have until tomorrow, Aug. 19, to enjoy rides, fair food and live entertainment.
Tonight, there will be Crazy 8 Races from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tomorrow the fun continues with WHR Arena-Cross show from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.