Wyoming residents rush to forest to find shed horns

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - More than 120 cars rushed to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson looking for that prized shed horn Wednesday.

Opening day of this year's Shed Hunt season saw a drop of more than 200 cars, as nonresidents have to wait one more week before they get their chance to find sheds.

As a reminder, if you plan on going after your next prized antler in the forest, and you are entering the Bridger-Teton Forest through the Elk Refuge, you are not allowed to walk on refuge land. There are marked trails and trees to show the border between the forest and the refuge.

Antlers must be picked up from the forest land and can't be taken from the refuge. For more rules on the shed hunting season, you can find them here.