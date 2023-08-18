American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is trying to crack down on a travel hack. This week, American sued a website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing. Consumers book a flight with at least one stop, then get off the plane during the layover and skip the second leg of the flight. Sometimes it’s cheaper than a direct flight between two cities. In the lawsuit, American accuses travel website Skiplagged of tricking consumers and reselling American tickets without the airline’s approval.

