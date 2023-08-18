Planned Parenthood appeals ruling that let Nebraska abortion ban stand

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of the Heartland has appealed a judge’s ruling that left a new Nebraska law intact that bans abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and imposes restrictions on gender-affirming surgery. Planned Parenthood filed its appeal Friday with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska. A judge rejected their lawsuit challenging the new law a week ago. The lawsuit had argued that the law violated a Nebraska constitutional rule that bills cannot contain more than one subject, but the judge disagreed. The law outlaws abortion aftter 12 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Starting in October, it will also restrict gender-affirming care.

