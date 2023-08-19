As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Long before a wildfire blasted through the island of Maui last week, there was tension between Hawaii’s longtime residents and the visitors some islanders resent for turning their beaches, mountains and communities into playgrounds. But that tension is building in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Local tourism officials say there’s no doubt that tourism is Maui’s economic engine. And Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warns it could be “catastrophic” if tourism on the island came to a halt right now. But residents are still at odds with the role tourism should play in their recovery. Experts say there’s no easy answer but stressed the importance of clear communication amid conflicting messaging about travel guidelines for visitors.

By RIO YAMAT and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

