French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74

PARIS (AP) — The decorated French general in charge of the ambitious, big-budget restoration of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has died. Jean-Louis Georgelin was 74. President Emmanuel Macron called him one of France’s “greatest soldiers, greatest servants.” Georgelin previously served as chief of France’s general staff among other senior military positions. Macron pulled him from retirement to oversee the Notre Dame project. Local news reports said Georgelin died while hiking in the Pyrenees, likely in an accident. Macron said in a statement that Georgelin died in the mountains, reflecting “a life always turned toward the summits.” The statement did not provide details.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.