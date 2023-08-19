Large wildfire ravages forest in northern Greece as 8 villages are evacuated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have evacuated eight villages near the northeastern border with Turkey due to a large summer wildfire burning out of control and whipped on by high winds. The fire service says more than 130 firefighters, assisted by 17 water-dropping aircraft, are struggling to contain the blaze. The forest fire broke out early Saturday near the village of Melia, east of the town of Alexandroupolis. There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or residents, but authorities said some houses were damaged. A section of a major highway in the area was shut down due to heavy smoke drifting across it. Another smaller wildfire was burning outside the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest.

