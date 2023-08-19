Suspected Palestinian shooting attack at West Bank car wash kills 2 Israelis

BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says two Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest outburst of violence to rock the region. The military said Saturday it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town of Hawara, a volatile area in the northern West Bank. The shooting attack came after Palestinian official media said a 19-year-old Palestinian died of his wounds following an Israeli military raid into the West Bank on Wednesday. Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades.

By SAM MCNEIL and NASSER NASSER Associated Press

