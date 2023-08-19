US cancels visas of 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in ‘undermining democracy’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting the regime of President Daniel Ortega. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in his social media accounts Saturday that his office has imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan officials “who restrict Nicaraguans’ human rights and undermine democracy.” He called for the release of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was jailed by the regime of Ortega for supposedly helping anti-government protesters. The bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison, after he refused to board a plane carrying exiles to the United States in February.

