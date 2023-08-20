A Republican lawsuit threatens a Biden immigration policy thousands have used to come to the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial this week will shine a spotlight on a key part of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Under the humanitarian parole program, the U.S. allows up to 30,000 people monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The program started for Venezuelans in fall 2022 was expanded in January. People taking part must have a financial sponsor in the U.S. and can then stay for two years and get a work permit. The Biden administration argues the program is vital in its strategy to reduce stress on the U.S.-Mexico border. But in a lawsuit, Republican-leaning states say the administration is usurping the power of Congress.

By REBECCA SANTANA and GISELA SALOMON Associated Press

