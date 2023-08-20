As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and staff do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.

