Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari is expected to be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced in federal court Monday. U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking an estimated $25 million in penalties from Larry Rudolph. He was found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend with the help of the insurance money.

