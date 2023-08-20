Global aid official appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped in war between generals

CAIRO (AP) — A global aid official is urging the international community to provide more funds to help Sudanese people trapped in a monthslong fighting between rival generals in the African nation. Jagan Chapagain, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies tells The Associated Press on Sunday that the organizations have received only up to 7% of the $45 million they appealed for to help those inside Sudan. He called for the international community to show solidarity with Sudanese people like they did when they rushed to help those who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded.

