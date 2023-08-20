Skip to Content
Pope Francis calls for peaceful end to the Niger crisis

Published 5:46 AM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed hope for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger following the military coup in the West African nation. The pontiff told the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that he is following events with concern, joining an appeal “for peace in the country and stability in the Sahel region.” He called on the international community “to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible, for the good of all.” Mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger’s democratically elected president last month, and have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts

