Where do the 2024 presidential candidates stand on abortion? Take a look

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than a year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, the issue has at times dominated the discussion among the Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It’s sure to be on display during the first GOP debate of the campaign this week in Milwaukee. Some of the division within the field has come over whether there should be a national ban on the practice — and after how many weeks — now that justices have returned specific debate over abortion legality to the states.

