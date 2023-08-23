17-year-old killed after shooting erupts at unsanctioned car meet in Delaware

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) — A 17-year-old was killed after a shooting erupted at an unsanctioned car meet in New Castle County, Delaware, on Sunday.

Delaware State Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Delaware Logistics Center on Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Aaizeem Korden-Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where police say he later died.

“I stood in the window. I let him go out, and I prayed over him that God sends him back to me, and this time it didn’t work,” said Rita Korden, who now must bury her only child.

She says she always checked in with Aaizeem and had a hard time allowing him independence. Now, her greatest fear has been realized.

“If you saw anything- whoever you are- may God place it in your heart to come forward. I need peace of mind knowing that justice will be served for my son,” said Korden.

His father, Shawn Brown, shared this message, “You took something that cannot be replaced.”

“Approximately 100 cars showed up to this location for an unsanctioned car meet,” said Sgt. India Sturgis.

As the meet-up was clearing out, an argument broke out.

“Mr. Korden-Brown and his 21-year-old friend got into an argument with unknown individuals and shots were fired,” said Sturgis.

The teen was killed and his friend will survive after being shot in the foot.

After the shooting, the crowd dispersed, and the unknown suspects fled the scene.

Delaware State troopers are asking for additional videos and witnesses.

“It doesn’t matter why you were there, who you were there with. If you witnessed it and you can help us solve this crime, we’re not worried about the fact that you were there, please contact us,” said Sgt. Sturgis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.