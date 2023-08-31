New York police will use drones to monitor backyard parties this weekend, spurring privacy concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Those attending outdoor parties or barbecues in New York City this weekend may find an uninvited guest looming over their festivities: a police drone. The New York City police department plans to pilot the unmanned aircrafts over large gatherings in an effort to enhance security over Labor Day weekend. Assistant NYPD Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said the drones will be used to check in on complaints about a “large crowd, a large party in a backyard.” The move drew immediate complaints from privacy advocates, who say the city must establish clear rules around drone surveillance.

