Post Malone looks like a new man – and here’s why

(CNN) — Post Malone has made an impressive physical transformation in recent months – and people have been taking notice.

The musician has reportedly lost over 50 pounds, which he previously said is due to the healthier lifestyle he’s embraced – like quitting drinking soda – since welcoming his daughter last year.

“I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he wrote in an Instagram post in April, going on to say that “dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

He also noted in his post that “next up is smokes and brews” in terms of what he’s attempting to quit using. Malone opened up about his alcohol use – along with psychedelic mushrooms – last month in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

And while he’s most well known for his popular songs such as “White Iverson,” “Rockstar” and “Circles,” the performer is also famous for his head-to-toe tattoos.

His distinct face ink in particular is something he’s previously said is a defense mechanism of sorts, telling GQ in a 2020 interview that his collection of facial tattoos “maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

It seems, however, that Malone has evolved from that point in his transformative journey.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said In a 2022 statement announcing he and his girlfriend were expecting their daughter.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” his statement at the time continued.

The Grammy-nominated artist is currently spreading love while on tour in South America and Asia, and released his newest album “Austin” in July.

