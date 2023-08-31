Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid. Exposed to several feet of snow, chills below zero and with no food found at their camp, Christine Vance, Rebecca Vance and her son likely died of malnutrition and hypothermia. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name. Those reports contained another chilling detail that brought stepsister Trevala Jara to tears: The 14-year-old boy’s body was found with Jara’s favorite, blessed rosary that she gave the group before they left.

