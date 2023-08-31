US vice chair of Armed Services Committee promises ‘resolute reaction’ if Taiwan is attacked

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan says the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S. Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said: “Know that any hostile unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the U.S.” He spoke Friday ahead of meetings with President Tsai Ing-Wen. The Virginia Republican, Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Jen Kiggans of Virginia arrived Thursday for a three-day visit to Taiwan. They are meeting with Tsai and the head of Taiwan’s National Security Council Wellington Koo.

