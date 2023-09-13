A school shooting in Greensburg, Louisiana, leaves 1 person dead and 2 injured. Now a juvenile suspect is in custody

By Melissa Alonso and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Louisiana has left one person dead, two others injured and a juvenile in custody, the local sheriff’s department said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the campus in Greensburg, which serves students in grades 7 through 12.

“The identity of the suspect and victim is being withheld due to their age,” the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook. “No known motive at this time. Investigation is ongoing.”

The conditions of the two people injured were not immediately clear.

“A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy,” the St. Helena Parish School District posted on Facebook.

“An official statement from the school district is forthcoming regarding details that can be shared with the community. School is canceled until Friday as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for all learners upon their return this Friday.”

St. Helena Parish Sheriff’ “Nat” Williams called the shooting “a senseless tragedy.”

“My prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences and called for more action to help curb gun violence.

“Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community,” the governor said in a statement.

“While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country.”

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.