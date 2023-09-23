Nevada Republicans have set rules for their presidential caucus seen as helping Donald Trump
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Republican Party has approved new rules for their presidential caucus that many suspect are meant to help former President Donald Trump. The provisions would bar any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the state-run primary two days earlier. They would also restrict super PACs, like the one Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is relying on, from trying to bolster support for candidates in a caucus. The party approved the new rules at a closed-door meeting of its central committee. Two people familiar with the vote confirmed the result to The Associated Press.