The fall of an enclave in Azerbaijan stuns the Armenian diaspora, extinguishing a dream
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The Armenian diaspora has been stunned by the swift fall of the Armenian-majority enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijani troops and the exodus of much of its population. Traumatized by a genocide a century ago, Armenians now fear the erasure of what they consider a key and beloved part of their historic homeland. Protests have been held in Lebanon, Europe and the United States, home to large Armenian populations, the descendants of genocide survivors.