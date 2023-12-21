McDonald’s is bringing Squishmallows to Happy Meals

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — One of the most in-demand toys for kids this holiday season is coming to McDonald’s.

Beginning on December 26 for a limited time, US locations of the fast food chain are rolling out the Squishmallows Happy Meal, which contain a miniature-sized version of plush toy.

Toys have long been part of the appeal for McDonald’s Happy Meals, with some of them even creating a massive frenzy like Beanie Babies and Transformers in the ’90s. But Happy Meals have been controversial over the years, particularly for concerns over health issues for children. In the past decade, the company has tweaked the Happy Meal menu to make it healthier. In 2018, for example, it promised to remove cheeseburgers from the menu by 2022.

The popularity of Squishmallows could help McDonald’s ambitious growth plan, which includes a new recipe for its hamburgers, more restaurants and a spin-off called CosMc’s. Same-store sales at its US locations grew more than 8% in its most recent earnings period.

The Squishmallow Happy Meal was previously available in some global locations, including the UK and Ireland, but this is the first time the promotion is being sold in America.

Fans have the chance to collect 12 characters, including “iconic Squishmallow characters” Cam the Cat and Fifi the Fox, McDonald’s icon Grimace and a “surprise mystery character,” according to a press release. Also, each Squishmallow comes with a QR code that’s linked to a unique playlist, a first of its kind feature for a Happy Meals toy.

Squishmallows, a cuddly and goofy looking plush, debuted in 2017 and have become a favorite toy for kids as well as winning several accolades, including 7 awards of the Toy Association’s toy of the year honors. More than 100 million of them have been sold.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.