Women and children are main victims of Gaza war, with 16,000 killed, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. agency promoting gender equality says women and children are the main victims of the war in Gaza, with an estimated 16,000 killed. UN Women estimates that two mothers have lost their lives every hour since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel. It also estimates that at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households and at least 10,000 children may have lost their fathers. In a report released Friday, UN Women points to gender inequality and the burden on women fleeing the fighting with children and being displaced again and again. It says that of the territory’s 2.3 million people, 1.9 million are displaced and “close to one million are women and girls.”

