Human trafficking rates rise in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking in Idaho almost tripled in 2022, according to a study from Idaho State Police. Human trafficking was the crime that increased the most that year.

A human trafficking crime involving commercial sex acts is estimated to be committed in Idaho about every 11 days. These crimes are most commonly committed at hotels or homes, and in Idaho, most human trafficking crimes were committed in the Boise area.

"Some of those are for, you know, prostitution purposes or are runaways or people that get tied into gangs and things like that," said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Bryan Lovell.

Most traffickers use psychological means like tricking, manipulating, or threatening victims into providing commercial sex or exploitative labor. Many people have been trafficked by spouses, romantic partners, or family members.

