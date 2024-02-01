Mountain America launches 2nd annual Elevate Scholarship Program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain America Credit Union has launched its second annual Elevate Scholarship Program.

It will grant 120 scholarships of $2,500 each. The scholarships will be awarded to high school students who plan to go to college this fall, or students who graduated in the last three years and took time off after high school for specific reasons like military or religious service.

When the review board looks at the applications, they remove any identifying factors, so it will be fair for all, whether it is by gender, race, or geographical location.

“We want to make sure that this is an unbiased, fair look at these applicants," said Mountain America spokesperson Sharlene Wells. "Look at their academic performance, but especially with that 80% of their work ethic and core values and community involvement, that kind of thing."

You do not need to have a membership with Mountain America Credit Union to apply.

The application deadline is February 11th.

People can apply for the scholarship here.