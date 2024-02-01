Tree falls into powerline, ignites fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A powerline that had fallen onto a gas meter ignited a small fire at a Bonneville County home.

Idaho Falls Fire Department says a tree removal crew was working to trim a tree at a neighboring home when the tree fell across the powerline. The powerline then hit the gas meter connected to the home. When firefighters arrived the fire was coming from the gas meter.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Fire crews sprayed water on the home and the power could be shut off by the power company. And they were able to shut off the gas at the meter which extinguished the fire.

No one was injured.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

The home's exterior siding and a door were damaged by the fire. It's estimated to be around $1,000.