School bus destroyed after fire on the Fort Hall Reservation

A school bus is a complete loss after a fire.

The Fort Hall Fire Department was called out to Siphon and Truckersville road at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

While crews were responding everyone was able to make it off the bus with no injuries.

When Firefighters arrived the bus was completely in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

The bus belonged to the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School.

The cause is under investigation.