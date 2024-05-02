2 arrested after hitting officers with car before high speed chase

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two officers are recovering and two California women are in jail after an incident Wednesday.

St. Anthony Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, suspects led officers to believe there were illegal substances in the car, and a narcotic K9 was dispatched.

The K9 arrived and indicated to the presence of illegal drugs. When asked to step out of the car, police say the driver and passenger refused. The suspects resisted the officers, and both officers were hit by the car while fleeing the scene.

The suspects sped off exceeding speeds of 60 mph on residential streets before colliding with a motorist.

The suspect then lost control and slid sideways into a tree and a parked car.

There were no injuries during the incident, and the suspects were arrested without further incident.

During the search of the car, multiple items of paraphernalia and approximately five pounds of methamphetamine were in a second spare tire of the rental car.

The two California women were taken to the Fremont County jail and booked for multiple felony charges including trafficking methamphetamine.