Indonesia detains 103 foreigners in a raid in Bali involving suspected cybercrime

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian immigration authorities have detained 103 foreign nationals after a raid at a villa on the resort island of Bali. Officials say those arrested, including Taiwanese, Chinese and Malaysians, are accused of misusing their visas and residence permits, along with possible cybercrimes. Immigration authorities said they detained 91 men and 12 women and seized computers and cellphones. Authorities distributed photos showing dozens of detainees lying on their stomachs next to a swimming pool and the three-story villa. They say all are currently being held at a detention center in Denpasar, Bali.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.