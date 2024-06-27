Judge in Trump classified docs case grants his request for one hearing but denies bid for another

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump has granted a defense request for a hearing on whether prosecutors improperly breached attorney-client privilege when they obtained crucial evidence from of his ex-lawyers. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a request for a hearing on a separate Trump team claim that the Justice Department had submitted false or misleading information in an application for a warrant to search Trump’s Florida estate for classified records two years ago. The order ensures further delays in a criminal case that has already been snarled by significant postponements, resulting in the indefinite postponement of a trial that had been set to begin on May 20 in Fort Pierce, Fla.

