Rescuers seek to bring down bodies found on Japan’s Mount Fuji

TOKYO (AP) — Three bodies were found at the summit of Mount Fuji, Japan’s most famous mountain, with one of them already brought down from the slopes. Police said Thursday the identities of the people, including gender or age, are still unclear. An effort to bring back the two other bodies will continue Friday or later, depending on weather conditions. A search was called off for Thursday because of forecasts for heavy rainfall. It’s unclear whether the three people were climbing the 3,776-meter, or 12,388-foot, mountain together, as they were found several meters apart. The official climbing season has not yet started.

