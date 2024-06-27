Starting your first post-graduation job? Here’s how to organize your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — With graduation season over, many college grads are embarking on summer internships or their first full-time jobs. Navigating your finances when you start adult life can be challenging, from understanding your health insurance and benefits to managing a budget. Experts say one key piece of advice is making sure to pay attention to all of the information provided by your employer about benefits, even if it’s a lot at once. You should also start building an emergency savings fund and think about the best method for managing your budget.

