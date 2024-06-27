Stella Assange thanks Australian lawmakers for WikiLeaks founder’s freedom

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Stella Assange has thanked the spectrum of lawmakers who campaigned for her husband, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, to be freed. She did so on a visit Thursday to Australia’s Parliament House, where political leaders differed over how welcome the convicted felon was in his homeland. Stella Assange said: “Julian is overjoyed and so grateful to the Australian people, to the members of Parliament and to the government and also the opposition who came together to voice the need for his release.” Assange has made no public comment since he arrived in Australia on Wednesday after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets. The plea spared him more prison time.

