The Supreme Court rejects a nationwide opioid settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would’ve shielded Sackler family members who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids but also would’ve provided billions of dollars to combat the epidemic. The justices Thursday blocked an agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims. The Sacklers would’ve contributed up to $6 billion and relinquished ownership of the company but kept billions more. The agreement provided that the Connecticut-based company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention. The high court had put the settlement on hold last summer, after the Biden administration objected.

