LONDON (AP) — Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion. The king’s 73-year-old sister was taken to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate.

