Women who say they were abused by ex-Jesuit artist ask Catholic bishops to remove his mosaics
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Five women who say they were psychologically, spiritually and sexually abused by a famous ex-Jesuit artist are asking Catholic bishops around the world to remove his mosaics from their churches. Through their lawyer, the women sent letters to bishops from Brazil to Lebanon saying the continued display in places of worship was “inappropriate” and retraumatizing to victims. The letter is the latest salvo in the scandal over the Rev. Marko Rupnik, whose mosaics decorate some of the Catholic Church’s most-visited sanctuaries and shrines.