Eva Longoria on mastering Castilian Spanish, working with Carmen Maura on ‘Land of Women’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eva Longoria has tackled another challenge, taking on a bilingual lead role in the Apple TV+ series “Land of Women.” This role marks her return to the television screen as a comedic series lead since “Desperate Housewives.” “Land of Women” is based on Sandra Barneda’s novel “La Tierra de las Mujeres” and required Longoria to master Castilian Spanish. The television dramedy follows Longoria as Gala, an upper-class New York socialite whose entire world is turned upside down when her husband fails to repay his debt to a group of sleazy characters. To protect her mother and only daughter, Gala whisks them away on a trip to her mother’s Spanish hometown.

