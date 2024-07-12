Man gets 226 years in deaths of 2 Alaska Native women. He filmed the torture of one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who killed two Alaska Native women and was heard while videotaping the torture death of one say that in his movies “everybody always dies” was sentenced in Anchorage Friday to 226 years in prison. Brian Steven Smith was sentenced for the deaths of Kathleen Henry in 2019 and Veronica Abouchuk, who was 52 when her family reported her missing in February 2019, seven months after they last saw her. Judge Kevin Saxby said their deaths were “the stuff of nightmares.” Authorities said Smith filmed Henry’s torture. His cellphone was later stolen. The person who found the images transferred them to a memory card and turned them over to police.

