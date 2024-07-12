Nepal’s prime minister loses a confidence vote forcing him to step down

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister has lost a vote of confidence in parliament after losing the support of the largest party in his coalition government which would now force him to step down from office. Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed to get the support of more than half the members of the lower house of parliament, on Friday which was required to win the vote. He had to move a confidence motion in parliament after his main ally in government decided to withdraw their support to the government last week and join hands with another party to form a new alliance. Dahal became prime minister in December 2022 when he formed a governing coalition after inconclusive general elections in Nepal.

