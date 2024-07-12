Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A small wildfire was burning on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires. The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder closed its office Friday as a precaution. The fire started late Friday morning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains west of the research center and initially burned just a few acres of land. The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said no evacuation orders were in place, but people who might need help evacuating should start preparations in case they are asked to leave. Several hiking trails in the area were also closed. Temperatures in Boulder were forecast to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit Friday and through the weekend, contributing to the elevated fire risk.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.