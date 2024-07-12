UN chief urges funds for Palestinians, saying Israel is forcing Gazans ‘to move like human pinballs’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is appealing for funding for the beleaguered U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East. He’s also accusing Israel of issuing evacuation orders in the war-torn territory forcing Palestinians “to move like human pinballs across a landscape of destruction and death.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a donor’s conference Friday that the agency, known as UNRWA, faces “a profound funding gap.” UNRWA’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said at the start of the conference that the agency only had funds to operate through August. At the end, he told reporters the total amount in pledges won’t be known until next week. But he is confident there will be enough new money to keep the agency running through September.

