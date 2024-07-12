US Sen. Susan Collins says she will once again not vote for Donald Trump in 2024

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sen. Susan Collins didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2016 or 2020, and the third time will not be the charm. Collins, a longtime moderate Republican senator from Maine, told reporters on Friday that she intended to write in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s name on the ballot in November. The move harkens back to 2016, when Collins said she wrote in then-House Speaker Paul Ryan for president over Trump. Collins is the only New England Republican in Congress and the only Republican holding statewide office in Maine, where Trump has twice won one electoral vote.

