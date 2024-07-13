2 fire tanker trucks heading to large warehouse blaze crash, injuring 7 firefighters

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say seven firefighters were injured when two tanker trucks crashed while responding to a large warehouse fire in York, Pennsylvania. Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in Spring Garden Township, about a third of a mile from the fire. The York New Salem Volunteer Fire Company said in a post on its Facebook page that five members sustained injuries ranging from “some minor bumps and bruises to some being a little more serious” — but none of the injuries were life-threatening. The Laurel Fire Company No. 1 of Windsor said two firefighters taken to a hospital for evaluation had been discharged by early Saturday.

