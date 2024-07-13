A popular tour guide’s death leads to more scrutiny of border issues

Kristie Thibodeaux’s gunfire death made news first because it happened in New Orleans’ famous French Quarter. Revelations that one of the suspects is in the country illegally led to conservative criticism of the Biden administration border policy as former President Donald Trump blames migrants for an upsurge in violent crime — although statistics actually show violent crime is on the way down. Immigration officials say the migrant suspect in 43-year-old tour guide’s death was first encountered by the Border Patrol in Texas in 2019 when he was 15. He was ultimately released. He later wound up in the New Orleans area, where he has an arrest record.

