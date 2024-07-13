At a Trump rally, shocking images fill TV screens. Then reporters rush to find out what it means

The images were shocking and available instantly to American television viewers on a hot Saturday evening. It was Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally, suddenly reaching for his ear, then ducking down behind a podium as he’s surrounded by Secret Service agents. What wasn’t available immediately was what it all meant: Was he shot? Was he badly hurt? How did this happen? That provided news reporters with the ultimate test: trying to quickly fill in those blanks with reliable information and avoid the temptation to pass along speculation or unfounded rumors. For the most part, there was care shown in how the situation unfolded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.