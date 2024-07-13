Missing Polish coal miner found alive more than two days after an earthquake

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say that a miner who went missing after an earthquake shook Poland’s Rydultowy coal mine has been found alive more than two days after the accident that killed one and injured 17 other workers. Regional authorities of the Silesia coal mining region said Saturday that the miner was conscious and was being transported to the surface. An air ambulance was waiting at the gate to the mine. Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) below the surface early Thursday. The tremor caused the ejection of rocks into the corridor at one spot, where the miner was found Saturday.

