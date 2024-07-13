How reggaeton stars are driving a basketball boom in Puerto Rico

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s professional basketball league is experiencing a renaissance thanks to reggaeton stars like Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Anuel AA. They’re stepping into the financial game, buying local teams and helping to stack up a loyal fan base. A pivotal moment in the league’s revival came in 2021 when three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny became co-owner of Los Cangrejeros of Santurce, along with his manager Noah Assad. Other artists like Anuel AA and Ozuna quickly followed, buying their own teams and making frequent game day visits. Basketball games in Puerto Rico have transformed into a premier rendezvous, attracting celebrities and audiences of all ages hoping to see them.

