Inside the courtroom as case dismissed against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A nearly three-year legal saga for Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer has ended without a verdict but with tears of relief for the actor and a small coterie of family who had settled into a somber routine inside a windowless New Mexico courtroom at trial. Inside the court, jurors dutifully scrawled notes and listened with steepled hands. But they were sent home early Friday as the criminal case against Baldwin collapsed amid gasps in the courtroom gallery and accusations that prosecutors “buried” evidence about ammunition.

